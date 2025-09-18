Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,010,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Balefire LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 202.0% in the second quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $130.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.03.

