Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 7,224 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,549,000. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,376.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 585,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 545,839 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,378.3% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 420,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 392,333 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $104.55 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. This represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

