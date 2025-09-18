Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $290.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.29. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $294.07.



Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

