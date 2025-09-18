Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $438,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 482.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

