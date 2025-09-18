KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. FF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.68.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $220.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $388.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $221.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

