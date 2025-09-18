Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

