Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 8,467 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 239,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,492,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock worth $975,547,217. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

