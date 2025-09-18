Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 708 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $263.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

