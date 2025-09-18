Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,395 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,258,031.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,619,848.90. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,719 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $106.11. The company has a market capitalization of $829.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

