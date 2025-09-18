Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 155.7% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 45.0% in the second quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.67.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,222.10. This represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $963.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1 year low of $867.16 and a 1 year high of $1,078.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $958.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $973.47. The stock has a market cap of $427.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

