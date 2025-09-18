Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $362.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.91 and its 200 day moving average is $378.04. The company has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

