Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 5.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $49,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $139.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $127.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.72%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.