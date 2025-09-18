Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $51,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after buying an additional 1,520,809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $620,415,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,473,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,191,000 after buying an additional 223,171 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $340,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

