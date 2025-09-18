Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Adobe were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co raised its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 1,368 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $362.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $557.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.91 and its 200 day moving average is $378.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.