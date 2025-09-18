Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 4,200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $72,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ISRG opened at $433.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.85. The stock has a market cap of $155.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This trade represents a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

