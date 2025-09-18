Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $467,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Bank of America by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $17,619,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 278,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 61,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.