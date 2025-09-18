Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $587.88 and a 200 day moving average of $547.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $608.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

