Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $181.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382,839 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $181,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Ames National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

