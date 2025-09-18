Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stake Raised by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $3,592,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,553.70 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,985.57 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,581.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5,225.67.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6,200.00 target price (up previously from $6,000.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

