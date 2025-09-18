Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 338 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,766,238,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 585,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5,559.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,876,000 after buying an additional 461,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $794.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $798.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $734.11 and its 200 day moving average is $635.07. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

