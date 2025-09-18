Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Southern by 19.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 52,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Southern by 44.2% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

