Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 149,662 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,608,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 149,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.5% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $129,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

