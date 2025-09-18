Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,879 shares of company stock worth $7,558,613. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

Intuit Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $662.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $718.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $683.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

