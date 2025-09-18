iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Bought by Uptown Financial Advisors LLC

Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 6.5% of Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

IJR opened at $117.95 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

