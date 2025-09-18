NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $11.36 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 3,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $4,369,104. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2%

CSCO stock opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

