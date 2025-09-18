KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 782.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $159.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.