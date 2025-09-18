Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $721.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $694.88 and its 200 day moving average is $621.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $727.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

