Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 52 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $3,263,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $3,690,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $1,131.20 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $773.74 and a 12 month high of $1,171.89. The stock has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,010.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.07.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total transaction of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

