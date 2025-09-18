Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 326,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,511,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.2% during the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.0%

PM stock opened at $166.17 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $258.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

