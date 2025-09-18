Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $15,227,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4%

ANET stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $156.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

