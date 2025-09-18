Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $81.41 and a 52 week high of $104.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

