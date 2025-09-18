Sunflower Bank N.A. Sells 336 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ames National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $220.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.53. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.68.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

