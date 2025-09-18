Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after purchasing an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $660.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $664.38. The stock has a market cap of $665.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.