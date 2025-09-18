iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after purchasing an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

