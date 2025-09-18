The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 676,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $83,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after acquiring an additional 717,066 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,513 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,178,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,399,399,000 after acquiring an additional 613,414 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

