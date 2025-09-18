Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Central Valley Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.12 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $490.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.