Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1,573.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 79,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TMUS opened at $239.45 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $195.47 and a one year high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $15,310,838.90. Following the sale, the director owned 634,756,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,849,977,285. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,681,554 shares of company stock worth $643,547,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

