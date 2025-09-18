Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total value of $6,934,016.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total transaction of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,493.60. The trade was a 28.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,111,828. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GS opened at $794.19 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.38 and a 12-month high of $798.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $734.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 12.37%.The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 price target (up from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $771.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

