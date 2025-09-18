Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,319,746,000 after acquiring an additional 437,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,202,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $861,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,981,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $93.81 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

