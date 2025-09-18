366 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Acquired by Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC

Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $336.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $235.30 and a 1 year high of $341.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

