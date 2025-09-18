Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $18,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $336.97 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $235.30 and a twelve month high of $341.24. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.26 and its 200 day moving average is $303.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

