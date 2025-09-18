The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Position Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 134.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,204,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $416.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.