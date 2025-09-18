Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $62,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $12,264,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total value of $5,118,892.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,094 shares in the company, valued at $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,247 shares of company stock valued at $22,090,505. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.6%

ORCL opened at $301.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.83 and its 200 day moving average is $193.18. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

