Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,232 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,103,665,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 60,982.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,599 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 70.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after acquiring an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after acquiring an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $543.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $543.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.