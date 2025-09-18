Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 274,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 374,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 903,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after buying an additional 43,648 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $70.18 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

