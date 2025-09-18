iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

