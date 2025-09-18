Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.95 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

