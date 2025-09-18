Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.8% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $188.31 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

