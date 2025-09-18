Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $760.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $719.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $939.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $739.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $774.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.