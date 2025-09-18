Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Position Trimmed by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 95,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,893,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $720,253,000 after buying an additional 1,599,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SBUX opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.